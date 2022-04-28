Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) vs. Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) and Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Info Service Public and Hong Kong Technology Venture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service Public 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hong Kong Technology Venture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong Technology Venture has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Hong Kong Technology Venture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service Public 15.37% 37.03% 7.68% Hong Kong Technology Venture N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Advanced Info Service Public pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hong Kong Technology Venture pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Advanced Info Service Public pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Hong Kong Technology Venture’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service Public $5.68 billion 3.24 $842.66 million $0.29 21.34 Hong Kong Technology Venture $371.04 million 1.98 $23.66 million N/A N/A

Advanced Info Service Public has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Technology Venture.

Summary

Advanced Info Service Public beats Hong Kong Technology Venture on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Info Service Public (Get Rating)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies. The company also distributes handsets, as well as cash cards; and electronic money and electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT system, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides internet data center, and internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; distributes internet equipment; publishes telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides training and online advertising services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Hong Kong Technology Venture (Get Rating)

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, content distribution, and other multimedia-related activities; and the operation of an e-shopping mall that offers online shopping and delivery services. It also engages in property investment and trading activities; and provision of marketing and advertising management, and artistes' management and agency services. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Television Network Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited in July 2021. Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

