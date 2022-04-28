Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.86

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 84689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

AHEXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 42 to CHF 38 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Adecco Group AG will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -810.00%.

About Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

