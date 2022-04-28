Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Trimmed by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,277 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 576,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 77.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,316,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,886,742. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

