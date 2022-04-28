Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

