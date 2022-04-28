Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $51.08.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.92.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
