AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives $194.52 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DNB Markets upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

