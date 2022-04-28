918 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 918 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after buying an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $139,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,277,000 after purchasing an additional 302,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,701,000 after purchasing an additional 278,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $313.23. 2,453,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,118. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $308.20 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

