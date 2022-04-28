6,638 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $41.50 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41.

