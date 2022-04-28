$412.58 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) will announce $412.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $399.87 million and the highest is $421.90 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $466.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 644,832 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Triumph Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.45. 517,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,779. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.85.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

