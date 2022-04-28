$4.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) will post $4.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.76 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $19.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $20.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.70 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenneco.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after buying an additional 1,756,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after buying an additional 254,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 13,512.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after buying an additional 4,519,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,765,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after buying an additional 155,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after buying an additional 814,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TEN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. 1,107,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,781. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 2.07. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67.
About Tenneco (Get Rating)
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.
