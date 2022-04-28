$4.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) will post $4.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.76 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $19.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $20.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.70 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after buying an additional 1,756,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after buying an additional 254,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 13,512.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after buying an additional 4,519,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,765,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after buying an additional 155,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after buying an additional 814,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. 1,107,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,781. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 2.07. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

