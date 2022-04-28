3,264 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after buying an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after buying an additional 817,972 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,045,000 after buying an additional 554,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,878,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,493,000 after buying an additional 267,404 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46.

