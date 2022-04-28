2,250 Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,091,000 after purchasing an additional 183,335 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,772 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 350,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,085,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.15. 2,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,698. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.79. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.21. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

Onto Innovation Profile (Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

