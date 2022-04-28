$221.10 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIGet Rating) to report sales of $221.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.50 million and the highest is $228.10 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $227.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $917.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $884.10 million to $941.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.35.

TCBI traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 762,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,019. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 158,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

