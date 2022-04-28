1,952,947 Shares in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,952,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 1.83% of Arconic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Arconic by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 624,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,627,000 after buying an additional 81,513 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

ARNC traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. 1,065,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

