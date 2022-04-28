$17.55 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will post $17.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.37 million to $18.70 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $9.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $99.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.87 million to $108.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $139.81 million, with estimates ranging from $126.64 million to $158.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million.

CURI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 367.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. 271,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.68. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

