$157.13 Million in Sales Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) will report $157.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.90 million to $157.62 million. American Public Education posted sales of $88.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $625.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $626.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $655.70 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $656.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in American Public Education by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American Public Education by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.