$12.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $12.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.13 billion and the lowest is $11.98 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $7.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $46.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.51 billion to $49.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $50.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.49 billion to $59.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.55) earnings per share.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $7,325,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,607,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,819,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.