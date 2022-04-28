$1.35 EPS Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) will announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.20. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $6.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Shares of ZION traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,016. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average is $65.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 137.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

