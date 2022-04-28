$0.49 EPS Expected for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MOD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,304. The company has a market cap of $403.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.62. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

