-$0.46 EPS Expected for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.39). Bio-Path posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bio-Path.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27).

BPTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 44,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,871. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.