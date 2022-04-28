$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported earnings of ($3.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $516.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.15. 112,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,325. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $95.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 414.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

