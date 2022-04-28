$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. NeoGames reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.22%.

NGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NeoGames in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 451,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,421. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $259.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NeoGames by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

