ZKSpace (ZKS) Achieves Market Cap of $18.73 Million

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSpace has a market cap of $18.73 million and $3.03 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.91 or 0.07354430 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZKSpace

ZKSpace was first traded on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

