Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Strong Sell

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COLL. TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

COLL traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 295,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,434. The firm has a market cap of $562.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.59). The company had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 25.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 214,900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,514,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 80,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

