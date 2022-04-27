Zacks: Brokerages Expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

FYBR stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,011,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,633,000 after purchasing an additional 354,859 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,136 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,443,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,795,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,240,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,181,000 after purchasing an additional 815,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

