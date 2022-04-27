Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.66. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $46,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after buying an additional 107,170 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 450,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,798,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 422,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,004,000 after buying an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USPH traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.23. 156,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $123.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.77%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.