Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Magnachip Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.98. 8,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,010. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $807.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

