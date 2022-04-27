Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.75. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $8.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,820,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.83. 559,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,677. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.92. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

