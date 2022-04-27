Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.53). First Wave BioPharma reported earnings of ($1.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Wave BioPharma.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWBI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FWBI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. 109,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,378. First Wave BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.61.

About First Wave BioPharma (Get Rating)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. The company is advancing a therapeutic development pipeline populated with various clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies, known as niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.