Zacks: Analysts Expect RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.26). RVL Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RVL Pharmaceuticals.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.86% and a negative net margin of 160.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RVLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ RVLP opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $126.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.78.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.