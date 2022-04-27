Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) will report $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.32. The company had a trading volume of 505,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

