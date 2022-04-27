Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.17 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $9.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $18.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $32.97 million, with estimates ranging from $30.49 million to $35.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHAS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,599. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $54.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.07. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.24.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

