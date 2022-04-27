Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) to post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.94. MSA Safety also posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

NYSE:MSA traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.64. The stock had a trading volume of 201,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,915. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $172.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 269.07 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

