Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.32. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $98,295,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,911,000 after buying an additional 1,412,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 423.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,620,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,043,000 after buying an additional 1,310,860 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after buying an additional 1,141,462 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,268. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.