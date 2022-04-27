Zacks: Analysts Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.96 Billion

Brokerages forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.14 billion and the highest is $6.52 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $24.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $25.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $24.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.84.

Shares of CHRW traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.36. 1,382,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,456. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average of $100.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

