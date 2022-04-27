XYO (XYO) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

XYO (XYO) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. XYO has a total market cap of $205.76 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00032629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00101565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

