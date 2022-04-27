X World Games (XWG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $30.63 Million

X World Games (XWG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One X World Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. X World Games has a total market capitalization of $35.87 million and $30.63 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, X World Games has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00043457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.61 or 0.07325321 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00049410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

X World Games Coin Profile

X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,296,537,166 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games

