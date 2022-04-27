X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Shares Up 1.1%

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. 106,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 98,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USSG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $426,000.

