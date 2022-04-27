Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $66.05

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.05 and last traded at $66.89, with a volume of 31269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.96.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.30.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

