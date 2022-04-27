WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.42

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.42 and last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 11453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens reduced their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,292 shares of company stock worth $1,441,706 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

