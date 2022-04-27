WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Purchases $41,690.00 in Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $40.63. 14,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

About WSFS Financial (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

