Wrapped Bitcoin Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $38,361.20 or 0.99910136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $10.78 billion and approximately $239.31 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053699 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024643 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001705 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006668 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 281,105 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

