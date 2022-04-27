WINk (WIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $433.71 Million

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002379 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008726 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.