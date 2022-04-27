Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

WY traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,538,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 269,617 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

