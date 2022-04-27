Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Posts Earnings Results

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

WASH stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WASH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

