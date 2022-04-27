Warp Finance (WARP) Price Down 27.7% This Week

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $219,804.31 and $87,941.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $47.03 or 0.00123764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002427 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

