Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Shares of WBD traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. 33,802,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,969,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Barclays started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 481,527 shares in the company, valued at $9,606,463.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Zaslav bought 50,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $1,000,486.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,093,530 shares in the company, valued at $81,584,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

