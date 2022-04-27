W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,811. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 647,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after buying an additional 157,904 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 403,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,241,000 after buying an additional 49,339 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after buying an additional 39,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.