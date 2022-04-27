W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,811. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 647,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after buying an additional 157,904 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 403,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,241,000 after buying an additional 49,339 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after buying an additional 39,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

