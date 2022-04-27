Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Digital Ltd. provides publicly traded cryptocurrency platform principally in the United States. The company through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants. Voyager Digital Ltd. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.19.

OTCMKTS:VYGVF opened at $3.70 on Friday. Voyager Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Digital will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Digital (Get Rating)

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Digital (VYGVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.