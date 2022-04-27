Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after acquiring an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $24,772,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 36.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.81 per share, with a total value of $3,334,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.84. 1,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.28 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

