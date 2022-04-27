Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 57,388 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,464,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after buying an additional 1,701,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.
GFL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. 84,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,755. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.97%.
GFL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.35.
GFL Environmental Profile (Get Rating)
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.